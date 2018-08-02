Luxury retail brands Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch and G Star Raw will each open their first Gulf Region locations at Canal Place over the next few months.
A major renovation program also is planned over the next two years to revitalize the 260,000-square-foot property. O’Connor Capital Partners, the firm which manages and leases Canal Place, said it has partnered with architectural firm Gensler on the project.
In addition to the national luxury brands, local New Orleans jewelry designer Reagan Charleston is slated to open a space in Canal Place in September.
The group of retailers join Canal Place brands that include Saks Fifth Avenue, Brooks Brothers, Tiffany & Co., lululemon athletica, Anthropologie and vineyard vines.
Louis Vuitton is slated to open on the first floor of Canal Place in February. The 4,000-square-foot storefront will showcase the brand’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, fragrance and stationery.
Lifestyle brand Tory Burch debuts mid-September, with a 2,300-square-foot space displaying American apparel, accessories and home goods.
G Star Raw, a luxury denim brand with a focus on craftsmanship and urban appeal, also opens in September concentrating on men’s apparel.
“The arrival of these style icons further cements Canal Place as New Orleans’ must-shop destination,” said Francis Scire, senior vice president for O’Connor Capital Partners. “Undertaking this extensive renovation program with Gensler at the same time demonstrates our commitment to continuing to remain at the forefront of retail for not just New Orleans, but the entire Gulf Region.”
O’Connor Capital also will focus on transforming the services, aesthetics and make other changes to improve shoppers experience at the center.