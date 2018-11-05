Home improvement giant Lowe's announced the closure of 51 stores across the United States and Canada, including the New Orleans store at 5770 Read Blvd.
The store will permanently close by the end of the 2018 fiscal year on Feb. 1, 2019.
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”
Lowe's added that it intends to conduct store closing sales for most of the impacted locations.
Employees of closing locations may be able to transfer to nearby stores.