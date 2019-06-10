Casual dining chain Reginelli’s Pizzeria is opening open a restaurant in Mandeville late this summer.
The restaurant will be at 1810 North Causeway near the Northlake Shopping Centert crossing the lake and is third venture in which a long-term employees invest in the brand.
Fifteen-year Reginelli’s veteran and Mandeville resident Nick Fremin will run the location. He along with several key leaders have joined the partnership. Additional investors include Lisa Milliet, chief operating officer; Adam Carry, operations Manager; Sean Cherry and Nick Fremin, both general managers; and Joanna Carry, human resources.
“We always wanted to build a family of restaurants for guests and employees to call their own,” said Darryl Reginelli, owner of the chain along with Bruce Erhardt. “We have team members who have committed 10 to 20 years, the entirety of their adult lives, to making Reginelli’s what it is — it’s only right that they have an opportunity to share in its success.”
Milliet had been on the hunt for a Northshore location after several members of the Reginelli’s leadership team relocated to the Mandeville area and landed the opportunity to open at the corner of North Causeway and La. 22. “Mandeville has long been requested by our guests as a potential new market,” Milliet said. “
Reginelli’s has nine locations throughout New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The New Orleans-based chain features hand-tossed pizzas, boldy flavored appetizers, signature salads, calzones, baked pastas, focaccia sandwiches and grill-pressed pitas. All are open daily and offer full-service dining, take-out, delivery and catering.