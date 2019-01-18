The New Orleans Saints’ impressive run through the regular season and the NFL playoffs is paying off for local retailers.
“Our sales are up about 30 percent and they keep getting better and better as the stakes get higher,” said Lauren Haydel, the “Big Chief” of Fleurty Girl, which sells New Orleans-themed merchandise out of six stores in the metro area.
Haydel opened Fleurty Girl in 2009, so the business was a fledgling entity when the Saints won their first Super Bowl in February 2010.
“The shop was in my house. My kids were running in and out and we had T-shirts everywhere,” she said. “But we’re built for this now. The Fleurty Army is ready for this.”
The big seller this year is T-shirts featuring rapper Choppa, whose song “Choppa Style” has been adopted as the theme for the Saints. Sweatshirts in Saints colors are also popular, Haydel said.
Tam Randazza, who owns the Black and Gold Sports Shop stores in Metairie and Baton Rouge, said because of the cold weather in New Orleans this January, winter gear with the Saints logo has been selling well. “We’re selling lots of jackets, scarves, gloves and hoodies,” she said.
Much of the Saints-branded merchandise from apparel giants such as Nike has been sold out because it’s only manufactured a couple of times a year. But what has helped the Black and Gold Shop has been T-shirts produced by the foundation of Saints stars such as Drew Brees and Cam Jordan. Choppa also has a signature T-shirt.
“It helps add to the mix because these are one-time deals,” Randazza said.
Randazza wouldn’t disclose how merchandise sales are running, only to say that they are “outstanding." But she doesn’t expect them to come close to when the Saints won the Super Bowl.
“The first is always going to be the biggest and the best,” she said.
PJ Lailhengue, owner of Mike’s Den in Mandeville, said the sales of Saints merchandise are up 50 percent over last season. “The jerseys are at an all-time high. As fast as they come in, they sell out,” he said. Merchandise for women is also selling at a record clip.
Lailhengue said his business is better prepared for the demand brought on by a deep playoff run than they were in 2010. “We know what to expect if the Saints do make the Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re definitely staffed better and we know what to do when customers start panicking.”