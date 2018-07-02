New Orleans-based Union Savings and Loan Association has completed its merger with Hibernia Bancorp Inc. and its Hibernia Bank subsidiary in a deal valued at about $28.2 million, the company said Monday.
As part of the deal, Union will change its name to Hibernia Bank, which will result in a community bank with five offices and more than $200 million in assets. Hibernia Bancorp shareholders will receive about $32 per share in the all-cash deal.
“The combined bank will enable us to better serve our customers with a greater array of products and services, and an expanded branch network throughout our market area, while providing the same level of excellent personal service for which we are known,” said Union President and CEO Stephen Schonberg.
The plans were announced in December.
Union has served the New Orleans metro area since 1886. Hibernia was originally founded as Hibernia Homestead and Savings Association in 1903.