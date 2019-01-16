As the Saints prepare for their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams in the Superdome, fans are making their tailgating and game-watching plans. But the Louisiana atorney general is warning members of the Who Dat Nation to be vigilant against fraudulent tickets and scammers.

The cheapest tickets still available on Stubhub as of Wednesday afternoon are a grouping of seats in row 23 of the terrace corner 636 for $279.99 each before fees.

Tickets in the bunker clubs are priced as high as $2,450 a piece before fees on Stubhub as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here's a list of things to look for and avoid when purchasing tickets to the big game, according to the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Be skeptical of anything that seems too good to be true. Tickets being offered for less than face value should immediately set off alarm bells.

Stick with reputable ticket brokers and resellers, like the NFL Ticket Exchange who guarantees authenticity. Tickets being sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.

See if the seller belongs to the National Association of Ticket Brokers, whose members must guarantee every ticket sold on their websites and provide a double-money-back refund if tickets are not delivered.

Check guarantee policies. Even if vendors are not NATB members, they still should post on their websites policies that guarantee refunds if the event is cancelled, tickets are invalid, or tickets are not received. Be wary of websites without such stated policies.

Do not post pictures of your tickets on social media before you get scanned into the Dome. Tickets may be easily reproduced by scalpers who can steal the barcodes and create counterfeits.

Use payment methods that come with protection. If possible, use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you will not be able get your money back.

