The First Bancshares Inc. in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has completed its acquisition of FPB Financial Corp., the parent company of Hammond-based Florida Parishes Bank.
Officials said merger expands The First's footprint in the Gulf South and greater New Orleans area.
FPB had total assets on Dec. 31 of $379.3 million. In addition to its main office, FPB operates a branch location in Hammond and one branch each in Ponchatoula, Amite, Covington, Mandeville and Metairie.
Florida Parishes Bank, founded in 1922, will be merged with The First. The combined company now has about $3.5 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion in total deposits, with 71 locations across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.