Dat Dog, the eight-year-old gourmet hot dog chain, has picked an architect to design a "prototype" restaurant as it plots a multi-state expansion under Paul Tuennerman, who joined last year from Raising Cane's as chief executive.
Dat Dog said Greenleaf Lawson Architects, based in Mandeville, La., will lead the design effort and the restaurant hopes to open "at least one new location using the new prototype design by the end of the year."
Constantine Georges, the founder of Dat Dog (and brother of Advocate owner, John Georges), has been planning a franchise-based expansion for some years. From its original location on Freret Street in New Orleans, it added locations on Magazine and Frenchman Streets, and a new branch in Lafayette at the end of 2017. Dat Dog made its first foray out of state last September, opening in College Station, Texas, home to the main Texas A&M campus.
However, long-standing plans for a new outlet in Baton Rouge were stalled last spring because Tuennerman didn't think the Arlington Marketplace location fit with Dat Dog's image.
"What there was for a patio was small and at best, would have accommodated four to six people," he says of the proposed Baton Rouge site. "Not really suitable for trivia night, art markets, or a cornhole match with you and fifteen of your closest friends.
"We recognize that Dat Dog is unique and as such, the brand may not work on every corner in America," Tuennerman continued. "With this being said, we believe that there are opportunities for a restaurant in trade areas such as Baton Rouge, Birmingham, AL, Nashville, TX, Lexington, KY, Colorado Springs, CO, and so on. If we can open five to seven restaurants over the next five years, I’ll consider it a good start to expanding the brand."
The restaurant has quirky takes on the hot dog, such as a crawfish etouffee or smoked alligator dogs, and aligns its brand image with the "free-flowing, non-judgmental culture that we are famous for in New Orleans," Tuennerman says.