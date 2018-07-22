Stephen Materne and his wife Gayle got turned onto Vespa motor scooters during a family trip to Rome nearly two decades ago.
After returning home, the Maternes saw an opening in the local market for a dealer for Piaggio, the Italian scooter maker. In 2002, the Maternes, along with their sons, Zach and Max, opened Vespa New Orleans in Mid-City.
By 2006, they relocated to a larger, more prominent location at Baronne and Julia streets in the Central Business District. Within a few years, they had renamed the shop the Transportation Revolution New Orleans, adding Triumph and then Ducati motorcycles to the store’s showroom.
Most recently — after years of courtship and a renovation that added about 3,000 square feet of retail space — the family brought BMW motorcycles into the fold, becoming the German company’s only motorcycle dealership between Baton Rouge and Pensacola, Florida.
“BMW definitely is what we consider our marquee brand now,” said Zach Materne, 35, the general manager for sales. “It was always the crown jewel and a goal for us for a while.”
Now, rows of BMW motorcycles line the broad plate-glass storefront, offering passers-by a glimpse into the nearly 150 new and used bikes that the shop typically has for sale.
“What we really want people to do is just walk through our store, because it’s such an interesting gem in downtown,” Materne said.
For years after they opened, it was a fairly quiet gem, where a steady following of Vespa enthusiasts knew where to find them but most others passed by with little notice of the store. The pace picked up after the Rouses supermarket opened up in the same block in 2011.
In an area that has undergone dramatic change in recent years, having another luxury brand establish a presence in downtown New Orleans is the latest reminder of the CBD’s changing demographics.
In time, BMW will be joined by other international brands that are choosing to locate near the city’s urban core, including the long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and residences at the foot of Canal Street. A couple of miles away in the Irish Channel, electric-car maker Tesla Motors plans to open a service and delivery center, possibly this summer.
In the 12 years since the Maternes' business moved to 901 Julia St., the surrounding area has been lifted further by the half-billion-dollar South Market District, which transformed a stretch between Loyola Avenue and Baronne Street once known for blight and surface parking into five blocks of boutique shops and high-end apartments and condominiums.
And hundreds of new apartments and condos are expected to come online in coming years, along with tens of thousands of square feet of new commercial space.
The Maternes may deserve some credit for the neighborhood’s rejuvenation.
“We started it all,” Gayle Materne said with a laugh last week at the store, which has 16 full-time employees.
For BMW, the location offers obvious advantages: a highly visible storefront in a growing urban area with residents who generally have extra money to spend.
Recent census figures seemingly back that up: Nearly one-third of the CBD’s population of roughly 2,600 mostly condo and apartment dwellers are ages 18 to 34, and the district's average household income was almost $35,000 above the city's average.
After topping the 1 million mark in 2008, U.S. motorcycle sales sank to 655,000 a year later in the aftermath of the financial crisis. They held steady at around 550,000 a year through 2016, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council, a trade group.
In 2017, BMW reported that it sold 13,546 motorcycles in the U.S., which was down 1.3 percent from a year earlier.
In the near term, BMW hopes to broaden its appeal to younger, urban riders with a new entry-level, single-cylinder, four-stroke motorcycle that’s priced starting at $4,750.
“There’s definitely a need to get more urban-oriented. There’s definitely a need to get more younger demographic-oriented. Obviously, a lot of that is going on in New Orleans, and so that’s been a desire to get here,” said Michael Peyton, vice president of BMW Motorrad North America. “Our challenge, though, has been getting there with the right partner.”
BMW has about 150 motorcycle dealers across the U.S. but had been without a consistent one in the New Orleans area for years.
The Maternes had previously tried to woo BMW, but without success.
“Over the next couple of years of stewing and walking around the building, and lots of napkin sketches, we figured out how to move everything around and make it work,” Zach Materne said.
The process took about 18 months. They were awarded the dealership in July 2017 and began selling the bikes late last year. Recent renovations opened up about 3,000 square feet in the showroom, doubling what was previously available, and added new storage space.
The work cost under $500,000, Materne said. And already, it's paying off: In the 11 months since BMW joined the lineup, it's become the store's most profitable brand, ahead of Vespa, followed by Triumph and Ducati.
The shop sells about 300 new and used bikes a year, said Materne, who expects to approach roughly $5 million in gross revenue this year.
Peyton is likewise optimistic that BMW will be part of that continued growth. Last year, about 37 percent of new motorcycle purchases were made by millennials, he said, citing industry data.
“I think they do have a lot of upside potential, certainly, to be one of our top 10 markets,” he said of the New Orleans store. “There is business out there.”