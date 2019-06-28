The former top lawyer for failed First NBC Bank, Gregory St. Angelo, plead guilty to bank fraud in federal court Friday as part of a cooperation deal with the U.S. Attorney's office.
New Orleans-based First NBC Bank failed in April 2017 in the biggest U.S. bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, leaving taxpayers on the hook for $1 billion.
St. Angelo plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and in return for his cooperation the U.S. Attorney agreed to recommend he serve between 68 and 97 months behind bars.
Attorneys for St. Angelo, 54, said he continues to fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney, the FBI and other federal agencies looking into the bank's collapse.
"He is providing widespread and complete cooperation with the government in their ongoing investigations," said Peter Thomson, a partner at Stone Pigman, which is representing St. Angelo. The cooperation deal includes providing testimony against anybody within and outside of First NBC who was part of the fraud, Thompson said.
So far, three people have been charged in the case, including St. Angelo.
Jeffrey Dunlap, owner of Slidell-based contractor Phoenix Civil Contractors, plead guilty in October to federal bank fraud charges and faces 63 to 78 months behind bars under the terms of his deal.
Last month, Kenneth Charity, a developer and client of the bank for more than a decade, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The fed's allegations in all of the cases are similar, involving fraudulent loan applications that often were used to pay off previous loans that were in default.
Dunlap, in taking his plea deal, said that he filed bogus loan paperwork to secure a line of credit from First NBC of more than $22 million.
St. Angelo had served as First NBC's general counsel for a decade before the collapse and also took out loans from the bank totaling tens of millions of dollars, many of which went into default.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sharan Lieberman on Friday submitted 22 pages summarizing the state's case against St. Angelo, in which he stipulates to operating widespread fraudulent schemes whereby he set up dummy accounts, claimed tax credits that weren't due and used loan proceeds meant for property improvements for personal acquisitions and expenses.
By the time of the bank's collapse St. Angelo had obtained nearly $56 million in loans and other advances through such means.
St. Angelo and the other two have been accused of conspiring with two former top First NBC officials: President and CEO Ashton Ryan, referred to in court documents as "Bank President A," and former Chief Credit Officer Bill Burnell, referred to in the documents as "Bank Officer B."
Neither Ryan nor Burnell has been charged, though charging documents have made it clear that the two are targets of the federal probe.
Ryan's lawyer, Eddie Castaing, said his client maintains his innocence.
Creditors sue former First NBC Bank executives, auditors in bid to claim money from insurance policies
Burnell, through his lawyers Ralph and Brian Capitelli, also has denied wrongdoing.
The maximum sentence for bank fraud is 30 years and a $1 million fine, plus forfeiture of any ill-gotten gains. Federal District Court Judge Carl Barbier explained to St. Angelo that he will take into account the federal prosecutor's recommendation but will not be bound by it when he decides St. Angelo's sentence in October.
Assistant U.S. Attorney, Sharan Lieberman, told judge Carl Barbier that St. Angelo had also agreed to forfeit "any property or monies that the government can trace to the crime committed."