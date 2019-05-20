Regal Cinemas' Canal Place movie theater in downtown New Orleans will close this week, according to a NOLA.com report.
The theater's last day will be Thursday.
“While we are sorry that Regal (Cinemas) will be leaving Canal Place, we recognize this as an opportunity to reimagine the third level and continue to focus on making our center the best destination for both our local customers and NOLA visitors,” Lisa Manzella, the general manager for the Shops at Canal Place, said in a statement to NOLA.com.
It's unclear what will take over the place in the three-story mall.