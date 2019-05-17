Another former client of First NBC Bank has been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in the wake of the New Orleans-based bank's $1 billion collapse two years ago.
The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said Friday that it had charged Kenneth Charity, a property developer and client of the bank for more than a decade, with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The charges allege that Charity used front companies and conspired with "Bank President A" -- which, it is clear from previous charges brought in the case, is former First NBC Bank President Ashton Ryan -- to submit false documents to obtain loans totaling $18 million by the time the bank collapsed in April 2017.
Charity was charged in a bill of information rather than a grand jury indictment, generally a sign that a defendant has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.
Gregory St. Angelo, who served as First NBC's general counsel, was charged in March in a similar bill of information and he has filed documents indicating he will plead guilty when he next appears in court at the end of May.
In detailing the charges of conspiracy against Charity, the U.S. Attorney accused him of falsely claiming that he had assets in excess of $350,000 from his father's trust. Also, that he had falsely claimed that companies he controlled were owed millions of dollars from a government program, whereas the supposed assets were, in truth, only possible grant proceeds.
