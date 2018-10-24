Rouses Markets is negotiating a deal to open a 10,000-square-foot grocery store on Freret Street at the site of the Junior League of New Orleans’ former Bloomin’ Deals Thrift Store, according to a letter sent to the project’s neighbors.
Thibodaux-based Rouses is negotiating leasing the land and buildings at 4617-4619 Freret St., which is dilapidated and would be torn down and replaced with a food storage warehouse and office space, and 4645 Freret, which would be renovated and expanded to house the grocery store.
The grocery store is the latest sign of progress in a decadeslong effort to revitalize the Freret Street business corridor between Napoleon and Jefferson avenues, which began in the 1990s, with many previously vacant buildings undergoing renovations and helping to rejuvenate the neighborhood.
The letter was dated Monday and signed by Rouse’s Enterprises CEO Donny Rouse.
Construction would begin in August, with the grocery store expected to open in June 2020.
A grocery store is a permitted use for that site, but expanding the existing building to 10,000 square feet would require a conditional-use permit from the City Council. Rouses is also applying for conditional-use permits to use the warehouse building and to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.
Rouses is holding a required meeting to discuss the project with neighbors at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at 4645 Freret St.
The Junior League sold the property in August to SSJ Investments Ltd., a Florida-based limited partnership, Orleans Parish land records show.
A purchase price was not disclosed. However, in an August open letter to the Junior League’s backers, nonprofit President Alice Franz Glenn said the sale’s proceeds would “nearly double the value of JLNO’s endowment, securing the organization’s future and allowing us to expand our mission and community impact in new and dynamic ways.”
The family-owned Rouses has 56 stores, including 46 in Louisiana.