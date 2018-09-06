St. Tammany Parish's lead economic development group is re-branding itself as the St. Tammany Corp. in order to align its focus with the modern economic development industry, officials said Thursday.
The new name comes as the group, formerly known as St. Tammany Parish Development District, is also taking steps to develop a comprehensive strategic plan by the end of the year that will reflect an expanded mission better aligned with the region's evolving business landscape.
“St. Tammany Corp. represents a new chapter and a new focus for economic development in St. Tammany,” the group's CEO, Chris Masingill, said Thursday. “The name and logo tell you who we are and what we are doing. We are building a roadmap and charting a new course. We are energetic, proactive and forward-looking. We are focusing on our competitive advantages for growing vibrant economies: our quality of life, our geographic location, our friendly business climate and our talented workforce, all in a unified St. Tammany.”