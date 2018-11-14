An effort to expand workforce training programs to recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is underway in the metro New Orleans area.
Under an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the United Way will coordinate its members' efforts to provide workforce training through the SNAP Employment and Training program, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service provides funding for SNAP E&T, which helps train SNAP recipients to increase their ability to find steady employment. The initiative is aimed at helping unemployed individuals return to the workforce and underemployed individuals learn new skills to advance in their careers.
"The United Way of Southeast Louisiana and its partner agencies have an excellent track record delivering services that improve the well-being of Louisiana families," Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said. "We see this partnership as a great opportunity to expand the SNAP E&T program statewide and to present Louisiana's SNAP recipients with more opportunities for a brighter future."
As part of the arrangement, the United Way will facilitate the reimbursement of eligible SNAP E&T expenses for nonprofits that provide job search assistance, training, education and vocational training services for SNAP recipients in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
Under the SNAP E&T program, providers are eligible for federal reimbursement for SNAP-recipient expenses related to transportation, dependent care and supportive services, such as clothing, uniforms, equipment, emergency temporary housing assistance, books, supplies and tools.
As one example, Liberty's Kitchen, a SNAP E&T provider in New Orleans, used its program reimbursement to build a computer lab, which allowed it to expand its services to SNAP recipients. Liberty's Kitchen trained 55 SNAP recipients between October 2017 and September 2018, according to United Way.
Of that number, 27 people have landed jobs, 10 are enrolled in school, and eight are still enrolled in the program.