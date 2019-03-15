The New Orleans Advocate will host a public forum on tourism next month, bringing together leading experts for an unprecedented public panel discussion.
The forum April 3 at 8:30 am will feature tourism leaders like Stephen Perry of New Orleans & Co. and Michael Sawaya of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, along with John Pourciau, Chief of Staff to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“New Orleans has been a respected national leader in tourism, and a successful innovator in that field. Our industry has made a remarkable recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina,” said Peter Kovacs, The Advocate’s editor, who will host the event. “At the same time, the agencies that built our tourism economy are facing new challenges and new questions for a new decade.”
“We hope an informed, constructive and respectful discussion will help our community sort through its choices.”
The event will take place at The Advocate’s headquarters, 840 St. Charles Avenue. Tickets are available theadvocate.com/hospitalitysummit
The tourism summit is the third public event the newspaper has hosted this year. The Advocate staged panel discussions in Baton Rouge in January and Lafayette in February. Both events sold out.
The New Orleans event will be livestreamed on theneworleansadvocate.com website. Panelists will field questions from the audience and from online viewers.
The event will feature eight panelists in addition to Perry, Pourciau and Sawaya: New Orleans Airport Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole; Ron Forman, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Audubon Nature Institute; Evan Holmes, the Superdome’s Director of Business Operations; Barry Kern, President and CEO, Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World; Mike Julius, Vice President – US Field Sales for Carnival Cruise Line; Jonah Langenbeck, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at The National WWII Museum; Allison Plyer, Chief Demographer of the New Orleans Data Center; and Dan Real, Regional President-South for Caesars Entertainment.
The event is sponsored by the Audubon Institute, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Harrah’s New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, the National WWII Museum, and SMG.