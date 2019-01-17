Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 7.4 percent in December from a year ago, making it one of only two areas in Louisiana to post an increase in revenue.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $221.3 million in revenue in December, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 2.6 percent less than the $227.3 million they took in during December 2017.
Video poker revenue was up 5.5 percent during that same period to $52.1 million from $49.4 million.
In New Orleans, gambling revenue was up from $50.1 million to $53.8 million, thanks to an improved performance at all parts of the market. Harrah's posted $27.4 million in winnings during December, 7.7 percent more than the $25.4 million from December 2017.
The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 7.4 percent gain in revenue from $21.2 million to $22.8 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had the biggest gain, going from $3.3 million in winnings to $3.9 million, an 18.1 percent increase. Boomtown New Orleans brought in $10.2 million during December, a gain of 6 percent. Treasure Chest had a 4.9 percent gain, going from $8.3 million to $8.7 million.
Winnings at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up by 5.2 percent to $3.6 million from $3.4 million.
The Baton Rouge market was the biggest loser, with winnings at its three riverboats plunging by 15.5 percent. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 38.8 percent to $2.5 million. L’Auberge Baton Rouge was down 10.9 percent to $12.3 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by 8.8 percent to $4.6 million.
In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 1.6 percent to $59.4 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 6.2 percent to $81.5 million. Acadiana, which includes the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up by 2.1 percent to $7.2 million.