A New Orleans judge heard arguments Tuesday over whether the City Council lawfully made its decision to green-light Entergy's controversial power plant in New Orleans East.
The hubbub over the $210 million gas-fired power plant has rumbled on for more than a year and the hearing has been seen as a last ditch effort by a coalition of activists to block it after the Council reaffirmed its backing for the plant in February.
Monique Harden and Susan Stevens Miller, lawyers for Deep South Center for Environmental Justice and Earthjustice, respectively, argued before Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin that there were several violations of due process in the power plant vote, including a failure by the Council to adequately consider studies of potential environmental pollution and flood risk as required under the law.
Also, they said that there was a conflict of interest for the Council and its advisers because of agreements with Entergy that pre-dated the public decision-making process.
After two hours of arguments by lawyers for both sides, Griffin made it clear that she would not be making a call on the merits of the plant itself, but only on whether the manner in which the Council made its decision was lawful.
"I don’t get to determine which evidence is better than the other evidence," Griffin told the court. "I'll be deciding on the question: was the evidence so overwhelming that [the City Council's] decision was arbitrary and capricious and must be reversed?"
She took the matter under advisement and said she will issue a written decision at a later date.
The coalition bringing the case also includes the Sierra Club, 350 New Orleans and the Alliance for Affordable Energy.
The burden of proof to overturn a Council decision falls on the plaintiff, which was reflected in much of the judge's questioning : "Are you saying no power plant should be built in any area within a certain distance of certain populations?" she asked the coalition lawyers at one point in the proceedings. "Because if that’s what you’re saying we’d be going back to the Stone Age. I’m just being honest."
The oral arguments follow detailed submissions by lawyers for the coalition, the City Council and Entergy covering legal points, as well as the Council's process and the various regulatory bodies involved, including the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency.
"I thought the judge was very well prepared and diligent and insightful with her questions," said Basile Uddo, lawyer for the City Council.
He expects she'll take several days to weigh all the arguments before making a ruling.
Referring to the $5 million fine imposed on Entergy after one of its paid consultants was found to have used hired actors to pose as pro-plant activists at public meetings, Harden said: "We believe the people of New Orleans deserve better than a utility company that uses paid actors to support a polluting and costly gas plant, and a rubber stamp for a Council. We are hopeful for a just conclusion."