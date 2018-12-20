Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 6.3 percent in November from a year ago, while overall state winnings were virtually unchanged.

The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $204.2 million in revenue in November, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 0.03 percent less than the nearly $204.3 million they took in during November 2017.

Video poker revenue was up 4.8 percent during that same period to $48.6 million from $46.3 million in November 2017.

In New Orleans, gambling revenue was up from $47.2 million to $50.1 million. Improved business at Harrah's bolstered the gains. The casino posted $25.4 million in winnings during November, 11.3 percent more than the $22.8 million from November 2017.

The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 1.6 percent gain in revenues from nearly $21.1 million to $21.4 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had the biggest gain, going from $3.2 million in winnings during November 2017 to almost $3.4 million, a 3.9 percent increase. Treasure Chest had a 2.4 percent gain, going from $8.6 million to to $8.8 million. Boomtown New Orleans brought in $9.2 million during November, a gain of slightly over $2,000 from November 2017.

Winnings at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up by 1.2 percent to $3.3 million from $3.27 million.

While the performance in the state's gambling markets was mixed, Baton Rouge was the biggest loser, with winnings at its three riverboats plunging by 12.3 percent. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 30.4 percent to $2.7 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by 14.8 percent to $4.2 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 5.6 percent to $11.8 million.

In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 1.3 percent to $53 million. Acadiana, which includes the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up by 0.9 percent to nearly $6.7 million.

Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 1.5 percent to $75.8 million.