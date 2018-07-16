The National Institutes of Health has renewed a five-year, $42 million primary base grant to support the operation of the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington, the university said Monday.
The 54-year-old center’s research focuses on finding cures, treatments and preventions for infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease, malaria and tuberculosis, and improving human health through biomedical research.
The center, which is located on a more than 500-acre site in Covington, employs more than 260 scientists, staff and animal care workers. It’s among three federal sites selected by the NIH to test promising AIDS vaccines in nonhuman primates.
“This renewal is quite an accomplishment, and funded at its highest level ever,” said Jay Rappaport, a neuroscientist and HIV/AIDS researcher who serves as the center's director.