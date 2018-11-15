Stephen Moret, the former head of LSU's major fundraising arm and once a key adviser to then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, was at the center of Virginia's herculean push to lure Amazon's major HQ2 project to the state.

In fact, according to the Washington Post, Moret, now chief executive of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, was the state’s top negotiator with Amazon.

Imagine Moret's elation when he got the good news of Amazon choosing Virginia for half of its project in a phone call -- while in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot Monday.

As Moret tells it, the 14-month-long courtship was intense. Virginia officials were worried their state's high price for labor and real estate was a major Amazon turn-off.

Of course, cold hard cash was a major part of Virginia's package too, but state and local officials were quick to point to other incentives used to lure Amazon that have broad benefits, including massive investments in higher education and public transportation.

The latter snagged Amazon's attention, Moret told the Post.

A lynchpin of Virginia's bid to Amazon is the state's promises to double the number of students who graduate each year with bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science and related fields. The state plans to spend $375 million to boost the number of tech-related master's degrees at George Mason University and Virginia Tech, which is planning to open a $1 billion graduate campus near the new Amazon headquarters.

“They ultimately determined that the single most important thing was the best talent in the world, and where could they get that,” Moret reportedly said.

Virginia's contract with Amazon agrees to pay the online retailer up to $750 million if it creates 37,850 jobs by 2039. Virginia's grants are divided into two phases, with the state paying $22,000 per job for the first 25,000 jobs, for a total of $550 million in grants to the company. For any additional jobs, the company would get $15,564 per employee. Amazon won't get paid until after the jobs are created.

Moret said the per-job figure is not even in the top 10 of what the state has previously paid to other companies. In current dollars, Virginia has paid as much as $80,000 per job for some economic development deals, he said.

Virginia's per-job incentive is effectively only about a third of what Amazon is getting from New York, where Amazon is also planning a new 25,000 employee expansion.

Moret said Virginia made a "conscious decision" not to try to lure Amazon with over-the-top cash grants but instead focus on a more comprehensive pitch.

Moret was named president and CEO of the LSU Foundation in 2015. Under him, the Foundation was in the beginning stages of launching the university's first major fundraising campaign with a goal to raise upwards of $1.2 billion.

An LSU graduate and former student body president, Moret said at the time that the job in Virginia put him closer to family. His mother lives in Richmond and his in-laws spend time there.

Moret previously served as secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, taking on that role leading the state's economic development efforts shortly after Jindal took office in 2008. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Click here to read the Washington Post's full story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.