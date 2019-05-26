Former Covington Mayor Candace Watkins is taking on a new mission: bringing new businesses to Kenner.

Watkins recently agreed to a one-year contract to act as a consultant and help Kenner with its efforts to attract investment and jobs.

Concurrently, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn is asking the City Council to approve the creation of a new Economic Development Department that would be headed by a director.

That move won't come up for a vote until June 6, but Watkins, whose contract with the city is capped at $90,000, is already on the job. If the council approves the new department, Zahn said, Watkins will serve as its director, though she will stay on the same contract.

Having a city department focused on economic development is needed, Zahn said, to help bolster the city's tax base, especially in retail.

Like many cities its size, Kenner relies on sales taxes as a primary source of operating revenue, and it has numerous vacant retail properties, including at the Esplanade Mall and the Pavilion Shopping Center.

Zahn has long signaled that he intended to bring the city's economic development efforts in house. Soon after taking office in 2017, he cut off the city's $75,000 annual payments to the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, the parish's economic development arm.

Last year, he appointed former interim Councilwoman Kelly Hand to provide a liaison and an advocate for businesses within city government. She will continue in that role, while Watkins will be responsible for "economic strategic planning and development," Zahn said.

Although Kenner and Covington are separated by about 40 miles, Watkins has long had relationships with Kenner officials, including Deborah Foshee, Zahn's top aide. Foshee served as city attorney in Covington for six years during Watkins' administration, which lasted from 2003 until 2011. Watkins recently lost a bid to reclaim her old office.

Watkins said Friday that she thinks Kenner is poised to capitalize on the opening this year of a new billion-dollar terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport, along with the creation of a federal "opportunity zone" along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Even the city's vacant retail spaces have a positive side. They translate into low rents that are attractive to startup businesses, she said.

"People can come into spaces they may not have been able to afford" when real estate prices were higher, she added.

So far, Watkins said, she's focused on learning as much about the city as possible.

At Friday's City Council meeting, resident Greg Tefft, who often questions the council during public-comment sessions, asked Zahn why a new department is necessary.

"I don't think we really need it," he said, urging Zahn to put the position in the existing Department of Community Development.

Zahn countered that the Community Development staff is already busy, and that a full-time department is needed to coordinate with the city's tourism officials and parish economic development leaders.

