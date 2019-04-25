Venture Global LNG has filed a proposal with federal regulators to build a third natural gas export facility in south Louisiana.
The company, which is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, filed initial paperwork last week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build a liquefied natural gas export facility in Plaquemines Parish, as well as a 287-mile pipeline that would run from Perrysville and cross through 17 parishes in the state and two counties in Mississippi to export site.
The additional export facility, named Delta LNG, would have capacity to process up to 24 million tons per year of LNG and follows FERC approval last month for Venture Global's $5 billion, 10 million tpa LNG export facility at Calcasieu Pass in southwest Louisiana, which is scheduled for completion in 2022. The company's second export plant, for a 20 million tpa facility also located in Plaquemines Parish, has passed through the environmental study stage and is awaiting final approval from the FERC board.
FERC Chairman Jay Chatterjee, in approving a slew of recent LNG export infrastructure proposals, has made it clear that he is expediting projects as an energy priority of the Trump administration.
With the new Venture Global Delta LNG filing, that brings to 16 the total number of LNG export facilities that are at various stages of the FERC approval process, five of which are in Louisiana. In addition, FERC has already approved a dozen projects, seven of which are being built in Louisiana.
Louisiana is home to the largest by far of the four existing terminals, Cheniere's 3.5 billion-cubic-feet-per-day facility at Sabine Pass, which has more than twice the capacity of the other three combined.
The export facilities are feeding off an abundance of natural gas being produced from U.S. shale formations around the country that are being tapped with advanced drilling technology.