Energy giant BP says it's added the equivalent of 30,000 barrels of oil a day to production at its largest Gulf of Mexico platform, called Thunder Horse.
That brings the field's gross output to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, a news release Thursday from Houston-based BP United States says. The field is about 150 miles southeast of New Orleans in more than 6,000 feet of water.
BP says the expansion was completed four months ahead of schedule and 15 percent under budget.
The company did not give the cost of adding a new subsea manifold and two wells tied into existing lines.
BP operates the platform and has a 75 percent working interest in it. Exxon Mobil holds the other 25 percent.