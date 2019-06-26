EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 7-14
HARAHAN
Gordon Ave. 616: Paul R. Madere and Brenda A. Madere to Andrew Madere, donation.
Harahan City subdivision, lot H, square E: SKO Properties LLC to Automotive Tires & Services LLC, $400,000.
Imperial Woods Estates Ext B. subdivision, lot 266, square S: William R. Schmidt Jr. and Doris W. Schmidt to Karen S. Guidry and Leonard D. Guidry, $250,000.
Murlesan St. 8200: Joan Wolverton, Robert L. Pecquet, Joan Stauder, Paul L. Pecquet and Raymond L. Pecquet to William T. Wolverton Jr., $231,000.
Wilcox Blvd. 10: Michael P. Tomeny to Gretchen A. Hudgens, donation.
Woodward Ave. 524: Jason M. Rodgers and Carey D. B. Rodgers to Derek L. Pepiak, $200,000.
JEFFERSON
Barry Ave. 232: Richard Tramel to Joseph A. Swisher Jr., $245,000.
Carol Drive 539: Ardyn T. Treadway to Cole A. Joy and Emily B. Gatehouse, $223,000.
Claiborne Drive 1119: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Federal National Mortgage Association, $104,483.61.
Jefferson Trace condo, Phase III, unit 1704: Elisabeth M. Tetlow to Michele L. Cramer, $212,000.
Lelia Place, part lot 11A, square 4: SR Bailey LLC to Jefferson Parish, $64,389.
Morris Place 4221: Michael A. Dugas to Monte A. Dugas, donation.
KENNER
Cameron Court 620: Leoline Smith to Capital Properties Group LLC, $165,000.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 10B: Roberto Villacorta and Elida C.R. Villacorta to Dana L. Liora and Octavio E. Garcia, $128,500.
Driftwood Blvd. 7: Corinne A. Preston to Ibrahim Awad and Hussein Awad, $185,000.
Greater Holly Heights 4. subdivision, lot 10, square W: Bryan K. Sanders and Dana M. R. Sanders to Edelmiro B. Olivera, $203,000.
Holy Cross Place 431: Sheena D. Gulati to Bryan J. Ruiz, $105,000.
Iowa Ave. 2105-07: Sandra Buras and Michael R. Buras to Anne E. Devillier, $210,000.
Jasper St. 3101: Greyze Vieira to Fontana Builders LLC, $17,000.
Kansas Ave. 2600: JKM Diversified LLC to G1st Construction & Renovation LLC, $75,500.
Kenner Heights, square 1A, no further data: Cuccia Family Real Estate LLC to Kenner Land LLC, $875,000.
Kentucky Ave. 2418: Betty C. Rateau and Jo C. Hoffman to Brian J. Drumm, $50,000.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 164, square I: Louisiana Trace LLC to Alicia Vinturella and James E. Vinturella, $182,937.
Morningside Park subdivision, lot 11, square 3: Maria A.C. Meaux and J. Teresa C. Lacour to Kenneth Martin Jr. and Diandry J. Martin, $110,000.
Oakland Plantation subdivision, lot 1, square G: Vanessa H. Harrell to Celia M. P. Ismalej, $130,000.
Spartan Lane 661: Alexis A. Martinez and Christian M. Pierce to Daniel J. Prince, donation.
University City subdivision, lot 6B, square 63: Wayne H. Phillpott Jr., Wesley A. Phillpott and William K. Phillpott to Jayne B. Phillpott, donation.
William & Mary Place 93: Michael A. Mosshammer to Allan Castro, $140,000.
METAIRIE
238 Labarre Drive 236: Christopher C. Cabral to Donna B. Cabral, donation.
49th St. 3224: Adrin B. Cannon III and Amanda Cannon to Sean Rastanis and Kimberley Rastanis, $177,000.
Abadie Ave. 1620: Alexis Bonilla to Logan Boudreaux and Lara H. Boudreaux, $255,000.
Airline Park North subdivision, lot 16, square 222: Brenda K. Bollinger to Trey A. Shields, $163,000.
Amhurst St. 6204: Matthew D. Moore to Troy T. Mire and T. Mire, $145,000.
Aris Ave. 417: Troy G. Macaluso and Lisa V. Macaluso to Robert E. Zetzmann and Elizabeth C.F. Jeffries, $450,000.
Asher St. 6408: Patrice M. Schwartz to Nola Capital Investments LLC, $95,000.
Atherton Drive 240: Lourdes Martinez and Placido J. Martinez to Tracey Rizzi and Darren P. Rizzi, $1,125,000.
Belmont Place subdivision, lot 1, square BB: Bill Johnson Building LLC to Johnson Building of Metairie LLC, $2,400,000.
Beverly Garden Drive 605: Shelley Shakespeare and Richard C. Shakespeare to Inspired Designers LLC, $200,000.
Bissonet Plaza subdivision, lot 12, square 4: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Tijeda Enterprises LLC, $127,500.
Bonnabel Blvd. 704: Brookside Investments LLC to Michele Hensley and Gary L. Hensley, $100.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot D3, square 77: Joan K. Grush to Michael E. Blake and Ramona D. Blake, donation.
Bonnabel Place, lots 9 and 10, part lot 11, square 67: PWS Properties LLC to Elizabeth Gaudet and Nathan Gaudet, $185,000.
Bridgedale subdivision, lot 23X, square 123B: Albert A. Grasso to Clearview Metairie LLC, $816,000.
Butternut Grove condo, unit 7: Ruth L. Garcia and Juan A. Garcia to Ruth A. Trochez, $65,000.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 17, square 30: Gina M. Sanders and Scott M. Sanders to Judithanne Zimmerman and Leonard C. Zimmerman, $280,000.
Carriage Court condo, unit 320: Mary T. Dallas and Rodney M. Dallas to Stephen J. Kippers Jr., $65,000.
Clifford Drive 3909: Mathew J. Jacob and Sarah G. Jacob to Jeffrey M. Anding and Celeste S. Anding, $574,750.
Cummins St. 6424: Nationstar Mortgage and Champion Mortgage Co. to Hongtao Li and Caige Sun, $114,000.
Cypress St. 3425: Salvador A. Pellittieri to Desiree M. Valenti and Marc J. Boudreau, $420,000.
Danny St. 2713: Lawrence L. Guchereau III to Ariel Giroir-Ortiz, $215,000.
Emily St. 1916: Thelma Englert and John J. Acher to RGBB LLC, $220,000.
Ferran Drive 3912: Gusmardi LLC to Bao L. Le and Wendy U. Tran, $270,000.
Flagler St. 6013: Michael L. Lauer to Mindy L. Lauer, donation.
Focis St. 1505: Gavin M. Murray and Lauren Murray to Michael Hoh and Jennifer E. Hoh, $349,000.
Frankel Ave. 1409: Gilmore Living Trust and Edward L. Gilmore Family Trust to Trevor Jordan, $174,000.
Frankel Ave. 1921: James J. Laborde and Sandra A. D. Laborde to Jessica L. Gills and Jessie R. Gills, $189,000.
Giuffrias Ave. 1112: Judy O'Connell to Anneliese Santos-Santos, $210,000.
Gladys St. 6412: Marc J. Tamporello and Tara N. Tamporello to Scott J. Rojas, $135,000.
Haring Road 1412: Kevin P. Duffy to David R. Breaux, $232,000.
Harlem subdivision, lot 25, square 148: Rhett J. Ortis and Lauren Ortis to Rhett Jason Ortis and/or Lauren Lemoine Ortis Revocable Living Trust,, donation.
High Ave. 1412: David Conzelmann, Karen C. Francioni, Jan C. Breaux, Patti C. McGrievy and Karen C. Francione to 1412 High LLC, $243,050.
Highland Ave. 1409: Brandon S. Stevens and Kristen N.G. Stevens to Chad D. Roe and Catherine C. Roe, $250,000.
Highway Park subdivision, lot A1, squares 58 and 59: Harshad M. Patel to Pedro Troya and Marisol M. Troya, $60,000.
Houma Blvd. 1616: Todd B. Gremillion and Kelli M. B. Gremillion to Timothy C. Fitzpatrick and Tara L. Fitzpatrick, $341,500.
James Drive 4309: Benjamin T. Bradshaw to Brock A. Thronton, $262,000.
King St. 4444: Gary J. Traina to Stephen A. Pardo, $100.
Lair Ave. 1108: Tonya L. Marchand to Mary H. Maluccio and Nicholas J. Skill, $340,000.
Lakeshore subdivision, lot 7A, square 11: Romaguera Realty LLC to Melissa A. Chailland, Mitchell J. Chailland and Melissa C. Williamson, $875,000.
Madison St. 1809: Patricia Marino, Maureen J. Fallon, Karen M. Fallon and Brenda Chase to Jennifer Dhir, $247,000.
Maryland Ave. 620: Brian K. Edge and Jennifer B. Edge to Osie A. Santini and Barbara J. Santini, $166,000.
Metairie Court 3201: 4908 Harris Ave LLC to Patricia M. Watford, $455,000.
Metairie Estates subdivision, lot S16, square 34: Linda P. Barone and Alton C. Gros to Linda P. Barone, Alton C. Gros and Linda P. B. Gros, donation.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3717: Jake D. Bywater and Jenny E. Bywater to Cody R. Vollmer and Allison M. Vollmer, $259,000.
Metairie Road 2202: Lois F. Gandolfi to Corchiani Investments Inc., $900,000.
Metairie Terrace, lots 49 and 50, division E: Joy V. Amedee to Mary B. Amedee, donation.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 117u: MT^ 117 LLC to Linda Chotin Prillaman Trust, $305,000.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 222: Randle L. Vulliet to Jake J. Vicari Jr. and Penny M. Vicari, $135,000.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 621: Catholic Foundation of the Archdiocese of New Orleans to Kathleen M. Feaheny and Christopher Lademacher, $141,000.
Metro View condo, unit B-227: Metro View Development LLC to Minmin Luo, $91,500.
Metro View condo, unit C-116: Sean T. Dedebant to Emily R. Hebert, $109,000.
Mitchell Ave. 6420: Roberson Real Estate Investments LLC to Selyn I. J. Rodriguez, $152,000.
N. Atlanta St. 1313: Richard M. Spring and Stacy Spring to Henry E. Bustamante and Victoria Bustamante, $195,000.
Nebraska Ave. 2319: Matthew R. Saucier and James D. Saucier to Leah M. Parson, donation.
Nebraska Ave. 2525: Matthew Douzart and Briana Douzart to Anne Davis, $338,000.
Neyrey Drive 2800: Ernest J. Echelard Jr. and Jolene U. Echelard to Nikkia Lassere, $232,500.
Neyrey Drive 920: Faye D.N. Engolia to Victoria M. Cali, $210,000.
Old Homestead, lots 21 and 22, square 17: Zachary C. Shear and Kelsey V. Shear to Linda A. Shear, donation.
Old Metairie Place 800: Sandra W. Lavigne to Kayla A. Dangelo, $250,000.
Park Drive North 4524: Joycelyn Monaghan and Edwin A. Monaghan to Rosa Simmons and Robin L. Simmons, $185,000.
Pontchartrain condo, unit 207: Walter B. Swift to Mason L. Meredith, $85,000.
Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 6, square 47: John R.C. Davis and Richard C. Davis to Roy S. Mistretta Jr., $251,000.
Poplar St. 609: Elliot J. Perret Jr. and Danelle S. Perret to Jennifer L. Bertram, $347,500.
Purdue Drive 4009: JKM Diviersified LLC to Shay M. Fabacher and Jason C. Jaume Jr., $290,000.
Riverwood condo, unit 206: Vicki Rogerson and Thomas M. Rogerson to Robert W. Esteves Jr., $55,000.
Riverwood condo, unit 803: Jeannette Fonte, Mark J. Fonte, Michele M. Fonte and Stephen A. Fonte to Silvana Escrobar and Victor Almeida, $75,000.
Rye St. 5032: Lori O. Hotard to Christina O. Williamson and Steven E. Molaison, $240,000.
Shore Drive 4704: Saundra A. Boudreaux to Gregg Polit and Nicolle Polit, $270,000.
Shores Drive 4721: Julie Giovingo to Craig W. Famularo and Susan Famularo, $169,000.
Smith Drive 576: Joy L. Walle and Dominick J. Oliver Jr. to Susan P. Whitney, $190,000.
Soldier St. 5012: Kevin Rolf to Mary E. Amadon and Malcolm Lagarde, $262,500.
Transcontinental Drive 2904: Nicholas W. Lewing to David Umana and Peggy L. Umana, $199,000.
Waldo St. 229: Brittany N. Schoen to Jacob L. Triche, $213,000.
Wanda Lynn Drive 3716: James L. Green Jr. and Joyce L.P. Green to Green Family Revocable Living Trust and Joyce Lugene, donation.
Whitney Place condo, unit 417: Thomas P. Cronin, Dennis G. Cronin and James A. Cronin to Erin Latuso and Donald J. Latuso Jr., $89,000.
Whitney Place condo, unit 923: James C. Hamrick to Lawrence E. Leblanc Sr. and Tina Leblanc, $147,500.
Wichers subdivision, lot 30, square L: Earl J. Sonnier and Jennifer W. Sonnier to Suzette S. Killeen, $1,000.
RIVER RIDGE
Belleview St. 430: Michelle M. Shellabarger and Scott T. Shellabarger to Paradigm Property Investments LLC, $190,600.