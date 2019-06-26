Nonstop, daily flights to Phoenix, Arizona will soon take off from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.
The airport announced on Wednesday the new American Airlines route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The seasonal flights will begin on December 18, according to a report from AZ Central. There will be one flight a day until April 6, 2020.
Flights from Phoenix to New Orleans will depart at 9:40 a.m. and flights from New Orleans to Phoenix will depart at 2:45 p.m., according to the report. The route will be on an Airbus 319, which contains 128 seats.
Tickets go on sale July 1.