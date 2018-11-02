Construction began Friday on Georgia-based Fuji Vegetable Oil’s $70 million food processing, storage and distribution facility next to the former Avondale shipyard in Jefferson Parish.
The project, which was announced in March, is expected to create 39 new jobs paying an average salary of $77,000, plus benefits, according to the company. At its peak, construction at the site is expected to support 200 jobs.
Hiring is expected to begin late next year, with construction slated to wrap up by June 2020.
The facility will process palm oil, palm kernel oil, sunflower oil and coconut oil, with increased demand for palm oil in the U.S. being the biggest driver for building the complex.
Palm and related oils are key components for a variety of consumer products, such as cooking oil, margarine, ice cream, liquid detergents and soaps.
“We are very excited about our expansion to Jefferson Parish,” said Fuji Vegetable Oil President Andrew Bunger. “It is an important step in Fuji’s development in the United States.”
Louisiana Economic Development is providing $250,000 for Fuji to make infrastructure improvements at the site, officials said. Fuji also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Fuji Vegetable Oil is the U.S. arm of parent company Fuji Oil Group, based in Japan.