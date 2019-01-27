Tax preparation available at SUNO
Free tax preparation and financial advice are available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program.
The counseling center is in Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18.
Those earning $51,000 or less will be able to get assistance in preparing their state and federal tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers give taxpayers information regarding earned income tax credits, child tax credits, and credits for the elderly or disabled.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To file taxes for married-filling-joint tax returns, both spouses must be present to sign the forms. Items required are proof of identification with a driver’s license or state ID; Social Security cards for yourself, spouse and any dependents; all necessary proof of income, such as W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms; bank account routing and account numbers, a canceled check is acceptable; total paid for daycare services and daycare provider’s tax ID number; individual taxpayer identification number, or ITIN notices, in lieu of a Social Security number.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
Tulane Surgery Clinic Northshore opens
The Tulane Surgery Clinic Northshore has opened at Lakeview Regional, 101 Judge Tanner Blvd., Suite 404, providing Tulane’s transplant services to the area.
“Now patients seeking kidney, liver and pancreas transplants can receive access to pre- and post-operative care right in their own neighborhood," said Dr. Hoonbae Jeon, the institute’s medical director. “And we hope the new location spurs interest in additional organ donors, too.”
Procedures and surgeries will continue to be performed at Tulane Medical Center.
The clinic will add additional surgical specialists in the next few months, said Hiral Patel, Lakeview Regional CEO, including general surgeons, urologists, and head and neck surgeons.
The phone is (985) 867-4223.
Luxury condominium building topped off
Montagnet Properties, the developers of 731 St. Charles Ave. luxury condominium building in the Lafayette Square Historic District, celebrated a topping off of the development with a ceremonial signing of the last steel truss beam raised in construction.
By summer, the site of the former Washington Artillery Hall will be a 67-unit mixed-use condominium with residential and commercial space. It originally housed an armory, as well as the grand halls that were used for the first Mardi Gras balls. Most notably, the grand hall hosted Rex, King of Carnival’s first Reception Ball in 1873. The building was known as the “Carnival Palace” from 1878-1906 for Rex and his royal consort, but in the mid-1960s, the artillery hall was demolished to make way for a concrete three-story office building. Numerous state offices occupied the building from 1965 until the Montagnet family bought the property in 2015 under the development entity 731 St. Charles Avenue LLC.
The new five-story building will feature one-, two- and two-bedroom plus study residences ranging from 765 square feet to 1,746 square feet. Each unit will come with a private balcony or direct courtyard access as well as parking in the on-site garage. Other features include a pool, fitness room, courtyards, rooftop terrace with a dog walk and a 24-hour lobby attendant. The building will also house four ground-floor commercial spaces for sale or lease.