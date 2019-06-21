An Uptown businessman's plan to start a gourmet ice cream parlor at Louisiana Avenue and Constance Street in the Garden District was scuttled this week by an appeals court's decision overturning his previous win against the city.
The decision by the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal, which was issued late Thursday, marks the end of a long saga for Reginald Commodore, who had fought for the past two years to convert part of his corner property to bring his "Love Kreme" ice cream shop to life.
Three appeals court judges, Terri Love, Sandra Cabrina Jenkins and Dale Atkins, overturned Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard, who had ruled in October that the New Orleans City Council overstepped its authority in reversing its earlier approval for the ice cream parlor, which had planned to offer exotic flavors and recipes from local chefs.
Sheppard had found that after an applicant has gone through all the steps to get a required permit — a neighborhood consultation, a City Planning Commission hearing and vote, and a "yes" vote from the council — the subsequent "ordinance adoption" by the council was just a formality and should not be another chance to turn down the permit.
The appeals court disagreed on the basic point and ruled that the City Council does indeed have two chances to vote for or against a proposal.
Both trials hinged on the language in the city's Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, which was adopted in 2015 after years of contentious lobbying and hearings.
Commodore's attorney, Charline Gipson, had tried to bring up in the appeal hearing that the city, after losing its court case in October, had quietly and without inviting public comment changed the wording of the relevant law in March of this year. She tried to argue that action was a tacit acknowledgment that the law as previously worded supported her client's case, but the appeals court refused to allow that issue to be brought since it wasn't part of the original trial.
Commodore had said he would not push his case further should he lose his appeal. He did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
The outcome of the Commodore case was being watched by the city's business and legal communities as defining the limit of the city's power when it comes to ruling on a new business or project.
While Commodore had sunk many thousands of dollars into equipment, architectural plans and other costs, as well as more than $50,000 on legal expenses, a great deal more money is at stake in a closely related case.
In River Street Ventures vs. the City of New Orleans, the developer of a 168-unit mixed-use complex on the West Bank won in October on the same grounds as Commodore. That decision also faces an appeal.
The principal owner of River Street, Philip Siegelman, has so far sunk about $8 million into the project that had started out as an even more ambitious 345-unit development adjacent to Brooklyn Avenue in Algiers Point. Even the scaled-back project, which was approved by the council in principle in April 2018, envisioned 15,000 square feet of retail space and a public plaza.
The new council that took office in May 2018 didn't vote against the plan, but instead decided to take no further action on it, expecting it would die after three months without a vote.
It is not clear if the Commodore decision, where the council overturned a "yes" vote with an explicit "no" vote, will have a direct bearing on the appeals court's decision in the River Street case, which is scheduled to be heard later this summer.