Houma-based Cenac Marine Services LLC's towing and barge fleet is being acquired by Kirby Inland Marine LP
Cenac will continue to build tugs through its facilities in Houma, as well as those at Main Iron Works, which was acquired in 2015.
Kirby said it will take on ownership and operation of Cenac’s 36 towing vessels and 63 barges. Cenac’s marine employees, from deckhands to captains, will be offered jobs by Kirby and the vessels they operate will continue serving current routes in what the companies said will be a seamless transition.
Kirby Corp., a publicly held company based in Houston, transports bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River system, and on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Cenac Marine will remain headquartered on its Houma campus, which it will continue to own and operate. Kirby will occupy on-site offices on the Cenac campus.
The relationship is expected to enhance Cenac’s marine construction operations, by allowing it to focus on its shipyard at Main Iron Works and to provide security for its maritime employees amid continued sluggishness in the local oil and gas industry.
“We welcome this opportunity for our vessels to integrate within Kirby Corp.’s fleet, while we independently foster growth for our company’s construction and maintenance operations,” said Chief Executive Officer Arlen “Benny” Cenac, great-great-grandson of company founder Jock Cenac. “Our company has remained strong through the generations by adapting to new opportunities within the oil, gas and marine transport industries and this continues in that tradition,” he said. “We are in a different time in this business that takes new and different ways to make it all work. With all of us pulling the same way, we will continue our success.”