ST. CHARLES
Transfers for March 11-15
BOUTTE
84 Boutte Estates Drive: $180,275, DSLD Homes, LLC to Telly Marie Walker.
Bayou Estates South Subdivision, Lot 152: Donation, Deborah DiFranco Guillot Miranda to Ted L. Guillot.
324 River Ridge Drive: $215,000, Wells One Investments, LLC to Joyce M. Thibodeaux.
DES ALLEMANDS
A certain portion of ground: Donation, Penny Hollimon Harrell and Barry R. Harrell to Linda Teen Pennix and Harry C. Pennix Jr.
DESTREHAN
257 1/2 Carolyn Drive: Donation, Pamela Rowell to Jefrey Jays.
126 Destrehan Drive: $160,000, Sam M. Carriere and Erika Beck Carriere to Katie Marie Hymel.
Destrehan Heights Subdivision, Square 2, Lot 8: $129,000, Gloria Claverie Aufdemorte and Donna Lynn St. Pierre Hennessey to Erin Grunberg.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 9: $136,000, Audubon Place 9, LLC to David E. Gluth, Jr. and Pamela McCune Gluth.
261 Dunleith Drive; $230,000, Henry G. Myers, Jr. and Marisa Barraco Myers to Jarrod L. Nabor and Ricshon Jones Nabor.
324 Ormond Meadows Drive, Unit B: $143,000, Hebert Christopher Barnes, Jr. to Kairy Sussetthe Rosales.
HAHNVILLE
834 South Fashion Boulevard; $120,000, Erik Jon Vaughn to Stephanie Williams Brumfield and Corey Brumfield.
LULING
A certain tract of land located in Section 47, Township 13 South, Range 21 East, designated as a portion of Lot 28, Block D: Donation, Lisa Vial Prosser and Timothy P. Prosser to Joseph A. Oubre.
105 Cove Glen Lane: $311,819, Reve, Inc. to Thomas Edward Wolf and Adrienne Soileau Wolf.
100 Flowerwood Court: Donation, Peter G. Hartman to Peter G. Hartman Living Trust.
322 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $115,000, Danielle Romero to Dale M. Ledet and Cynthia Naquin Ledet.
105 Magnolia Court: $299,000, Marie Yvonne Turnell to Kelly J. Scott and Tiffany M. Scott.
15 Zee Ann Drive: $394,750, Brandon M. Hollingsworth and Elizabeth Landry Hollingsworth to Thomas A. Hymel and Mallory Stout Hymel.
MONTZ
209 Hollywood Park Drive: Donation, Osman Mejia Colindres to Victor Orlando.
NORCO
723 Good Hope Street: $125,000, Eric J. Mitchell and Marilyn Munson Mitchell to Casey Thomas Ford.
109 Sixth Street: $239,000, Kelly J. Buckwalter and Deanie Thibodeaux Buckwalter to Conner St. Pierre.
706 Sixth Street: $239,000, Kelly J. Buckwalter and Deanie Thibodeaux Buckwalter to Connor St. Pierre.
PARADIS
Smith's Green Acres Subdivision, Lot 12: Donation, Sallie Dufrene Matherne to Kelly A. Matherne.
ST. ROSE
U.S. 61 Railroad overpass to La. 50, Located on Lot 27-B, Almedia Plantation, Section 40, 112S-R9E: Donation of temporary construction servitude, Tassin Family Partnership, LLC to St. Charles Parish.