The Kenner City Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved a new car dealership on West Esplanade Avenue over the objections of some nearby residents.

The dealership, a Chrysler outlet, is planned for the south side of West Esplanade between Williams Boulevard and Roosevelt Street.

It will include a 27,000-square-foot building, including an auto repair shop and sales space. It will cost about $13 million to build and will employ between 50 and 60 people, officials said.

Debate over the plan lasted more than an hour at Friday's council meeting. When it was over, only one council member sided with the handful of residents who rose to object to allowing the business. The vote was 6-1.

Those residents, some of whom are from the Driftwood Park subdivision adjacent to the proposed dealership, urged the council to reject the application.

"Our concerns are many," said Keith Reynaud, a former council member and frequent political opponent of current Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. Reynaud cited worries about storage of hazardous materials, increased traffic and trucks, noise and drainage.

"Most important is how this will impact our property values," he said.

Reynaud complained that residents' complaints were being ignored by council members and the Zahn administration.

Timothy James, who said his parents live near the dealership, said he is the manager of an auto parts store and was concerned about what sorts of things would be stored at the dealership. If there is a disaster such as a fire or flood, "those chemicals are going to be expelled into those neighborhoods," he said.

Some residents had mounted a postcard campaign against the planned business, sending dozens of cards to Zahn and members of the council.

Not every resident was opposed, however. John DeHaven, who said he is president of the Driftwood Park Civic Association, said that most of his concerns, such as over lighting and traffic, had been addressed by the developers.

"The question I've been hearing is: When are you going to start hiring?" he said.

Zahn said the dealership will be a good thing for Kenner, which relies heavily on sales taxes. Those taxes have been steadily declining over the last few years.

"This is a no-brainer," Zahn said. "Look, guys, we can't afford to tell businesses not to come to the city of Kenner. We have got to increase our sales tax base."

"If (the opponents) don't see" why the new business is needed, he said, "they're Stevie Wonder. You cannot be blind to the needs of this city."

Tom Willmott, who cast the lone vote against the new dealership, said it was one of the hardest decisions he's had to make. "I've tried to listen to the people," he said.