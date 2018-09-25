Starbucks and a satellite location of the Metairie Small Animal Hospital are coming to the Robert Fresh Market Shopping Center.
The animal hospital is set to open this fall in the shopping center at the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude Avenue, while Starbucks will open in early 2019, said officials with Corporate Realty, which is handling leasing for the property.
The center recently opened and is anchored by a 26,000-square-foot grocery store. “Starbucks will complement the strong local brands that are opening in this development,” said Marc Robert II, general manager and president of Robert Fresh Market.
Austin Lavin of Corporate Realty, who along with Hayden Wren, represents Robert Fresh Market, said he’s close to announcing the next tenant for the property. Jonathan Fawer of Corporate Realty represented Starbucks in the deal.