When Vignesh Krishnan came to New Orleans more than a decade ago for a graduate business degree at Tulane, the city was a very different place for budding entrepreneurs.
At the time, the startup community was still nascent. Investment remained scarce, while public safety and other concerns were present across the city.
"When I arrived from India they literally told all the students, 'don't leave the box of Tulane.'," he said. "The entire city's feel and vibe now is very different, and that has changed the environment for entrepreneurship."
Krishnan stayed in New Orleans, and this week he will be one of the three finalists pitching his company, a data-filtering startup called SampleChain for a $50,000 prize at this year's New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.
Since 2008, the weeklong event, which is run by New Orleans start-up incubator Idea Village, has grown from about 100 MBAs and local entrepreneurs to an estimated 2,000 attendees last year. Idea Village calculates that $4.3 million in capital has been raised directly through the event since its inception.
"We're in growth mode," says Rob Lalka, who runs Tulane's Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, referring both to the event and the city's entrepreneurial "ecosystem". The university is joining Idea Village this year as co-runner of NOEW.
On Monday, the Junior League of New Orleans held a pitch competition at Nola Brewery, one of the first events on the schedule of panel discussions, pitches, happy hours and other gatherings that culminates in Friday's start-up pitch for $50,000.
A few heavy-hitter speakers, including Jim Coulter, the billionaire founder of TPG Capital, and Jim Clark, a founder of Netscape, will be in attendance.
Lalka said that New Orleans has been trying to establish its own entrepreneurial identity that's different from New York City or Silicon Valley. The city's reputation for hospitality, for example, is part of its brand as a start-up hub, he said.
Indeed, the "lightbulb moment" for another of this year's pitch-contest finalists grew directly out the hotel business. Josh Johnston, a longtime hotel executive, had been working for Hilton Hotels in New Orleans trying to solve a perennial problem: dirty room service trays that don't get picked up.
Last year, Johnston teamed up with Will Lovett, a software pal, to develop an "Internet of Things" answer to automating the process. Their company, TrayAway, joined Idea Village's startup-accelerator program and was tapped to be one of this year's finalists.
The third finalist this year - RentCheck - also was the result of a familiar problem. Lydia Winkler, who was pursuing a joint law and business degree at Tulane, became incensed by her landlord's effort to rip her off and won a case in small claim's court.
She and partner Marco Nelson developed an app that facilitates an apartment walk-through and allows both parties to sign off on time-stamped pictures of the rental in order to avoid future disputes.
As for Krishnan, he has worked for most of the past decade for one of New Orleans' most notable startup successes: the company now known as Lucid.
Lucid - formerly known as Federated Sample - went on to secure $60 million of venture capital funding two years ago for its tech-driven market-research business.
Krishnan's own idea grew out of his work at Lucid. His start-up filters out fraudulently generated data for companies gathering data on their customers.
While the pitch competition -- which will be decided in an open vote by the audience -- is the focal point of the week, the event's main purpose is networking and discussing big ideas. A central themes this year is diversity, specifically the distinct lack of it in the startup world.
Lalka said that 92 percent of venture capital-backed companies in the U.S. have male founders, of which 87 percent are white. Less than 1 percent of VC-backed firms have black founders.
"It is white men investing in white men, traditionally on the two coasts," he said. One of the aims of the NOEW program this year is to highlight the issue.
"If investors and entrepreneurs don’t represent the city’s demographics more broadly, then we have work to do," Lalka said.