A stalled project to build a Drive Shack golf and entertainment complex at the site of the old Times-Picayune building is back on after a potential rival project has been put on the back-burner indefinitely.

Real estate developer Joe Jaeger, who owns the land where the Drive Shack is to be built, said that he has instructed his demolition contractors, Durr Heavy Construction, to resume tearing down the old, graffiti-covered building on Howard Avenue to make way for the new high-tech driving range.

"We are moving forward with the demolition and site preparation for construction of the Drive Shack complex," Jaeger said Wednesday.

Last month, a proposal to locate a rival Topgolf just three miles away from Drive Shack's site, on land owned by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, a state agency, caused a political kerfuffle between convention officials and developers that ultimately drew in Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Drive Shack's head of real estate wrote to Mayor LaToya Cantrell to complain that the Topgolf process had not been transparent and competitive, while Jaeger lobbied City Council member Jay Banks and the governor, arguing that the Convention Center's leadership shouldn't be competing directly with private sector projects.

At one point, Jaeger said that the Drive Shack project was likely "dead" because of the competing project.

In April, Edwards said the Topgolf project was “Not something we’re going to pursue right now,” amid the tense negotiations between the Cantrell administration and tourism leaders over money to fund the city's infrastructure.

Still, it is not yet clear if the Topgolf project is completely dead. At the monthly meeting of the board that oversees the Convention Center on Wednesday, chairman Melvin Rodrigue waved off questions about the project. He said the center's leaders are now focused on final passage of legislation that will clear the way to fund a 1,200-room hotel complex on the 47 undeveloped acres adjacent to the main convention center halls.

"We are very near passing legislation...that deals with the development of the upriver property here that the exhibition hall authority owns," Rodrigue said. The bill will "give us the opportunity to move forward with the support of the city for the 1,200-room (Omni) hotel that we know will be transformative for tourism and hospitality in the city."

The legislation, which was part of a grand bargain between the state, the city and the tourism industry, re-allocated some resources from the Convention Center and other tourism revenue to the city of New Orleans and its infrastructure needs.

In return, the Convention Center will be set on a path towards completing its $557 million plan to refurbish its existing infrastructure, build its hotel and develop the upriver acres it controls into a new entertainment district.

Topgolf would have been the first firm commitment to bring an entertainment business to the area near the proposed new hotel, which is being led by Lewisville, Texas-based developer Matthews Southwest.

The Convention Center leaders also have been in talks with Live Nation, an events promoter and venue operator, about a site location on its upriver property, according to people familiar with the center's business.

Matthews Southwest has been putting pressure on the Convention Center's management to show progress in attracting clients to the hoped-for new "entertainment district".

Dallas-based Topgolf is the more established player in the driving-range entertainment space, with over 50 locations in the United States. Drive Shack, which was formed out of a company that operates more traditional driving ranges, has just one location at present, but with several more expected to open soon.