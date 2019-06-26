ST. CHARLES
Transfers for May 20-June 7
AMA
Ama Heights Subdivision, Block F, Lot 24A: $32,000, Percy Alvin Wilson and Barbara A. Clement-Wilson to Moore New Homes LLC.
BOUTTE
339 Acorn Street: $75,000, Nancy Evans to Eagle Investments, Inc.
DES ALLEMANDS
207 Alley Lane: $175,000, John Adam Wiggins and Sabrina Samantha Wiggins to Justin Million and Taylor Mitchell.
138 Autin Street: $135,000, HX3 LLC to Kelli M. Gray.
100 Beau Place: $38,000, Beau Place Estates, LLC to Mark J. Harris Jr. and Michelle Hill Harris.
Beau Place Estates, Phase I, Lot 44: Donation, Denise P. Gaubert to Leigh Waring Gaubert.
Coteau De France, Lot 156 or A-6: $25,000, Gerald F. Rome to Triad Financial Services, Inc.
Coteau De France, Lots G and H: $64,500, Gloria Cortez Peyregne to Christina Hotard Legrande and Peter C. Legrande.
One certain wood frame structure consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1300 square feet. Located on a common Land Lead #8711 with Bowie Lumber and Associates, which is located on that known as the Coteau De France or Ranson Tract, T12S, R20E, Lot 144: $28,000, Renee M. Hebert to Sharon C. Wilson and Charles P. Wilson.
262 Levee Road: $59,000, Laura Folse LeBlanc to Jacob S. Callais.
Placide Baudouin, Lots 39A, 41A, and 43A: $13,500, Gisclair Properties, LLC to Edmond J. Ockman and Mary Lee Lorio Ockman.
219 Schaubhut Lane: $140,000, The John W. Schaubhut and/or Louise M. Schaubhut Revocable Living Trust to Dylan Crockett.
3103 Highway 306: $67,000, Marlon G. Baide to Devin J. Breaux.
DESTREHAN
15 Brandon Hall Drive: $134,000, Caleb J. King to Karina Marcela Matos.
15 Edgewood Drive: $289,000, Matthew John McCune and Summer Zeringue McCune to Kristyn Michelle Wolfe and Randall Joseph.
Plantation Business Campus, Section 1, Lot E-2: Donation, Lineage SE RE LLC to St. Charles Parish.
38 Stanton Hall: $134,000, James A. Lopresto, Sr. to Yonglin Fan and Xiaolan Liu.
58 Stanton Hall: Donation, Amy Lanette Kelso and Justin Charles Allesandro to Anna M. Baratela.
103 Stanton Hall: $133,000, Toni Giglio Macksey to Desiree P. Acosta.
HAHNVILLE
St. Charles Terrace Annex Subdivision, Square 3, Lots 23 and 24: $11,544, St. Charles Parish Government to Christopher Cloudt.
St. Charles Terrace Subdivision, Square C, Lots 124 and 125: $10.00, Joy L. Williams to Valero Refining — New Orleans, LLC.
118 Meredith Place: $355,000, John W., Victory and Nina Speziale Victory to Troy J. Pintada and Dawn Zeringue Pintado.
NORCO
501 Pine Street: $200,000, Kathleen Hamilton Landry to Matthew John McCune and Summer Zeringue McCune.
570 West Pine Street: $235,000, Beau M. Jones to Jacob D. Dufour and Kami Lucia Dufour.
LULING
216 Allie Lane: $175,000, Jordan Paul Dufrene to Rebecca A. Haydel.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 28: $70,000, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Reve, Inc.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 33: $75,000, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Reve, Inc.
115 Antoine Lane: $125,000, Morris J. Champagne and Bridget Moreau Champagne to Cristiam J. Castellanos Miranda and Karlie M. Castellanos.
123 Beaupre Drive: $336,500, dawn Doucet Pritchett and Rodney J. Pritchett to Duane M. Alvens.
137 CovePointe Drive: $342,162, Reve, Inc. to Christopher Ian Teager and Nekita Daniels Yeager.
315 DeSoto Drive: $165,000, Diane Insley Deroche, Robin Simon Insley, Denise Insley Buttera, and Brian Insley to Brenda Paniagua Gonzalez.
15 East Levert Drive: $250,000, Marcos Gonzales to Grey Stone Investments, LLC.
518 Ellington Avenue: $269,000, The Eddie A. Champagne Sr and Martha B. Champagne to Hannah Lisowsky Sharp and Joel Aaron Sharp.
305 Gregory Drive: $361,000, Stephen Gerard Bull to Jordan David White and Jennifer Saputo White.
120 Lac Sauvage Drive: $529,532, A Plus Construction, LLC to Curtis Dean Sorrells and Ashley Lambert Sorrells.
206 Lac Verret Drive: $353,000, Allen J. Gautreaux and Rhiannon L. Rozycki Gautreaux to Jason Ali Kalantari.
233 Lake Catherine Drive: $120,000, John A. Gros IV and Mallory Mayeaux Gros to Adam J. Allday and Jessi Troxler Allday.
Lakewood Ridge Estates, Lot 13A: $285,000, Jordan D. White to Dara Fontenot Guedry and Raymond G. Guedry.
Lakewood Ridge Estates, Lot 30A: $429,000, Ryan Thomas Brown to John Arthur Gros IV and Mallory Mayeux Gros.
308 Maryland Drive: $155,000, Pamela Gerlach Sharp to Tanya Autin Bryant and Jack O. Bryant Jr.
120 St. Nicholas Street: $187,000, Chad Wade Graham and Shawna Flanagan Graham to Johnnie Baudoin Mier and Michael Allen Miller Jr.
304 Talbot Drive: $100,000, Terry P. Weber Jr. to Audrey Dugas Richard and Lionel Richard.
225 Wade Street: $180,000, Lindsay Nickel Cambre to Rebecca Adams Whiting and William J. Whiting.
3 Zee Ann Drive: $385,000, Yvonne Brisolara Gruwell and Dennis G. Gruwell to Aimee Cole Johnson and Kevin C. Johnson.
MONTZ
179 Union Lane: Donation, Robert Lee Eugene to Cheryl E. Whitley and Tyrone P. Eugene.
NORCO
53 Apple Street: 123,600, Melissa Ryan Breazeale and Gino D. Breazeale to Erin Bacas Remondet.
420 Oak Street: $285,000, Succession of Doris G. LeBlanc, Succession of Marilyn Katherine Horne, Sharon Marie L. Barthes, Sandra May L. Ryan, Debora Ann L. Long, Ronnie Kay L. Smith, Phillip Mark LeBlanc, Marcella Elaine L. Rachel, and Jeanne Nell L. Procell to Sharon Stevens Gauthè and David J. Gauthè.
PARADIS
Section 37, Township 14 South, Range 20 East, Lot 10-B: $50,000, Russell J. Tastet and Margo Schaubhut Tastet to Alben P. Cooper III and Jerri Dantin Cooper.
A certain lot located in Smith's Green Acres: $35,000, Daniel J. Deroche to Erasmo Cuerrero Jr. and Chloe M. Deroche.
ST. ROSE
Almedia Plantation, Lot X and a portion of Lot 29-A: $1,000, MKA Capital, LLC to Vault CS LA-TX LLC.
Almedia Plantation, Lot X and a portion of Lot 29-A: $2,222,222: Vault CS LA-TX LLC to ARG IM12PKSLB001, LLC.
Almedia Plantation, Lot K-2-A4-1A and K-2A5-1: Donation, James Paul Boucvalt and Michael Patrick Woulfe Jr. to Lexington Properties LLC and Industrial Analyzer Services LLC.
120 Dianne Drive: $198,000, Jayme Pretlove Lacoume and Arthur J. Lacoume IV to Veronica M. Young.
149 Dianne Drive: $155,000, Francis D. Cabrera to Eric S. Griffin Jr.
213 Johnson Street: $27,000, Stewart M. Beatty to George Stratikis.
104 Pitre Street: $155,000, Erika Martinez Gutierrez and David Gutierrez Jr. to Maria Evans Reynaud and Paul Matthew Reynaud.
120 Riverwood Drive: $377,900, Bruce N. Johnson and Maureen Coyle Johnson to Guillermo Enrique Paredes Jr. and Ann Marie Gros Paredes.
Riverbend Estates, Lot 49-A: $88,000, Victoria Marie Weaver Bourg to Moore New Homes, LLC.
UNKNOWN
A certain lot or portion of ground, part of a certain tract of land situated on the west bank of the Mississippi River, about 26 miles above the city of New Orleans measuring one-half of an arpent front on the south or rear line of the New Orleans, mobile and Texas Railroad (now Texas and Pacific Railroad), and a depth of 60 arpents: $1,562.50, Kendall Pierre to Luling Estates, Inc.