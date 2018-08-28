Guest column: New Orleans can't wait for the new VA hospital_lowres

A rendering of the new Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System medical center in New Orleans. Originally scheduled to open in December 2014, the date has been pushed back two years.

Bruce Katz, a specialist in urban economic development, will deliver a keynote speech Sept. 5 at an event being held to highlight New Orleans’ burgeoning biomedical corridor.

“The Geography of Innovation: The BioMedical District - The Premise and The Promise” will address the area’s development and what can be done to ensure it flourishes and is equitably developed.

Katz is a former vice president and co-director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank. He is co-founder of the New Localism Advisors, which advises local officials and business leaders about how making public reforms and private innovations can improve a metro area’s competitiveness.

The program begins with a 9:30 a.m. networking reception. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to speak at 10:05 a.m., with Katz to follow at 10:15 a.m.

The free event be at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center at 700 Tulane Ave. in New Orleans.

