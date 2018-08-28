Bruce Katz, a specialist in urban economic development, will deliver a keynote speech Sept. 5 at an event being held to highlight New Orleans’ burgeoning biomedical corridor.
“The Geography of Innovation: The BioMedical District - The Premise and The Promise” will address the area’s development and what can be done to ensure it flourishes and is equitably developed.
Katz is a former vice president and co-director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank. He is co-founder of the New Localism Advisors, which advises local officials and business leaders about how making public reforms and private innovations can improve a metro area’s competitiveness.
The program begins with a 9:30 a.m. networking reception. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to speak at 10:05 a.m., with Katz to follow at 10:15 a.m.
The free event be at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center at 700 Tulane Ave. in New Orleans.