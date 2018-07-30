Manuel J. Perez de la Mesa will retire as Pool Corp.'s chief executive officer Dec. 31 and is being succeeded by Peter D. Arvan, the Covington-based company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Perez de la Mesa will remain as vice chairman of the board of directors.
John E. Stokely, chairman of the board, said the board and Perez de la Mesa had developed the succession plan.
Stokely said Arvan "understands the keys to our success, has a clear vision of what we can accomplish and will continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”
Perez de la Mesa joined the company as president in 1999 and transformed Pool Corp. into a worldwide distributor of pool supplies, accessories and related backyard products. Pool Corp. operates about 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia.
Over the past 20 years, annual net sales compounded annual growth rate is 10 percent; diluted earnings per share, 17 percent; return on invested capital, 29 percent; and total stockholder return, 22 percent.
Arvan joined the company in January 2017 as executive vice president, with primary responsibility for North American operations. He was promoted to COO in August 2017. Before joining Pool Corp., he was CEO of Roofing Supply Group, one of the largest roofing distributors in the U.S.
Perez de la Mesa said he is "looking forward to continuing to make positive contributions to the company as a member of its board.”