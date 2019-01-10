Three partners from the maritime law firm of Fowler Rodriguez have joined the New Orleans office of Wilson Elser.
Antonio Rodriguez, Jake Rodriguez and Michael Harowski are now part of the staff.
“Wilson Elser is a natural fit for us,” said Antonio Rodriguez. “The firm is well established in the transportation sector in trucking, aviation and rail, and has active 24/7 emergency response capabilities nationwide. Our practice dovetails nicely with Wilson Elser’s existing transportation capabilities, its structure and its target clients.”
Earlier this week it was announced that George Fowler III, the founding partner of Fowler Rodriguez, was joining the New Orleans office of Jones Walker. Ten other attorneys from the firm were going to work at Jones Walker’s offices in New Orleans, Miami and Houston.