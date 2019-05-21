Briar Meads, a New York-based "vulture capital" firm that specializes in purchasing assets in financial distress, said Tuesday that it bought a portfolio that includes the New Orleans James Business Park and buildings in the nearby Elmwood Business Park, as well as the Industriplex Business Park in Baton Rouge.
In total, there are 23 buildings covering 1.2 million square feet, in a portfolio that had been valued at $85 million at the time it went into foreclosure in 2017.
Briar Meads said it has picked Property One, Inc. of Metairie to manage the portfolio.
“With the $1.2 billion new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport set to open next month, this area is ready for investment," said Paul Dastugue, president of Property One. "There is a great potential for growth.”
The previous beneficial owner of the property was real estate investment firm The Lighthouse Group, based in Pacific Palisades, California, and the portfolio had been managed by Sealy & Co., with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.
It had been financed in 2007 by "commercial mortgage-backed securities", the kind of complex and volatile real estate financing that was hardest hit by the financial crisis a year later. When the notes came due in 2017 the portfolio was put into foreclosure by the bondholders.
Though the business parks have some premier tenants, like Honeywell, Pentair, and McKessen, the occupancy in the overall portfolio had fallen to 75% while it had been in foreclosure.
Briar Meads said that since it acquired the portfolio it has already signed lease agreements for an additional 65,000 square feet of space, with notable new tenants including Arbon Doors, Swaybox Studios and Northrup Grumman.
“These buildings are strategically located, with the James Business Park buildings directly adjacent to Louis Armstrong International Airport and minutes from I-310," said Seth Berkowitz, a managing director at Briar Meads.
Both James and Elmwood business parks are adjacent to the New Orleans airport and as well as typical industrial tenants, Berkowitz says there is also interest for office space from some of the regional industrial development agencies, including GNO Inc., as well as the TSA.