Gulf Island Fabrication Inc., which is based in Houston and has facilities in Texas and Louisiana, has entered an agreement to sell its North Yard facilities in Aransas Pass, Texas, and some associated equipment for $28 million to an unnamed buyer.
The sale is expected to be consummated during the fourth quarter 2018.
Kirk J. Meche, president and CEO of Gulf Island, said the planned North Yard sale is a significant step in the company's previously announced plans regarding underutilized assets as it works to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity. The sale will give Gulf Island increased flexibility as it repositions to more diversified markets and customers, Meche said.
Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. fabricates steel structures and marine vessels used for oil and gas production and transportation, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects. Gulf Island also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services.