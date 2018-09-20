New Orleans’ casinos brought in 8.2 percent more in August than they did a year ago, an increase that put them slightly behind the 9.2 percent increase in gambling revenue reported across Louisiana.
The state’s 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based Harrah’s casino took in nearly $212 million in August, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares with just over $194 million in August 2017. Revenue from video poker terminals in truck stops, bars and restaurants was up 7.4 percent in August to nearly $49.8 million from $46.3 million.
The gain in winnings came during a month when several Mississippi casinos opened sports books. The full impact of how sports wagering in a neighboring state will affect Louisiana gambling halls is expected to show up in the September revenue figures because those casinos have seen booming business since college football season started in earnest over Labor Day weekend.
New Orleans casino revenue went from $45.8 million in August 2017 to nearly $46.9 million.
Harrah’s, which accounts for the biggest share of the city’s casino revenues, saw winnings go up by 7.5 percent. The Canal Street casino had $22.9 million in winnings during the month, compared to $21.3 million in August 2017.
Winnings at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up by 10.1 percent to $3.5 million from $3.2 million.
The slots at the three riverboat casinos brought in $23.1 million in August, an 8.6 percent gain over the year before. The Amelia Belle led the market, posting a 12 percent gain to $3.9 million from $3.5 million. Treasure Chest had an 8.7 percent gain to $9.3 million, while Boomtown New Orleans was up by 7.3 percent to nearly $9.9 million.
Baton Rouge’s three riverboats posted $20.2 million in winnings during August, a 9.1 percent drop from the nearly $22.2 million in August 2017. That was the last time the market had a year-to-year gain in revenue, when the comparison was against a month marred by widespread flooding.
The Belle of Baton Rouge was the biggest loser, reporting a 26.6 percent drop in revenue from August 2017. The city’s oldest casino brought in $3.1 million during the month, compared to $4.2 million the year before.
Hollywood Baton Rouge reported a 16 percent drop in revenue to $4.4 million from $5.2 million.
Revenue at L’Auberge Baton Rouge was down slightly, going from $12.71 million to $12.66 million, a 0.4 percent decrease.
In other markets, Lake Charles was up by 18.5 percent to $79.3 million, the biggest gain of any market in the state. Shreveport-Bossier City had a 6.9 percent increase to $56.4 million. The Acadiana market, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was up by 2.3 percent to $6.5 million.