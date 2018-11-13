Budget carrier Allegiant will begin offering nonstop seasonal service from New Orleans to Louisville International Airport beginning Feb. 28, the Las Vegas-based company said Tuesday.
The twice-weekly flights will be Allegiant’s eighth direct route from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
“We’re thrilled to grow again in New Orleans,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re happy to bring more visitors to enjoy the Big Easy, and we’re sure many area residents will take advantage of our convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to visit the Louisville area.”
Allegiant is offering one-way introductory fares on the new route starting at $55. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by May 5, 2019.