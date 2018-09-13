The Greater Lafourche Port Commission has signed a lease on 900 acres of property in a major step forward in its plans to develop its next generation of deepwater port facilities immediately south of Port Fourchon.
The lease agreement for what will be known as for Fourchon Island was with landowner Edward Wisner Donation Trust and signed by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell as its trustee.
The long-term lease secures access to property for the development of a deepwater rig repair and refurbishment facility to service major maintenance and eventual decommissioning needs of the deepwater oil and gas rigs Port Fourchon services. While the port commission will deepen the draft to the new facility as well as dredge the slip and build the land and basic infrastructure as part of its Fourchon Island development plan, private industry will eventually construct the rig repair and refurbishment facilities.
The port also submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a draft feasibility report and draft environmental impact statement following over two years of environmental, economic and engineering studies to determine the feasibility of a deeper draft channel to Port Fourchon. Final versions will be submitted by the end of 2018 and are expected to be authorized by mid-2019, with development starting by the end of 2020, officials said.
"We are excited to submit our Draft Feasibility Report and Draft EIS and secure this long-term lease so that we can kick-start the development of Fourchon Island and begin the process of securing a world-class tenant to build the final piece of the deepwater industry's ultimate destination for whole of life services, maintenance and refurbishment in the United States," said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the port commission.
"In my role as the trustee of the Wisner Donation Trust, I am happy to execute a lease which should encourage private investment in our working coast, provide jobs and opportunities for hundreds of residents in our region and which will ultimately construct or restore thousands of acres of wetlands to provide important natural defenses for our city and state," Cantrell said.