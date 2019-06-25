LLOG Exploration, a Covington-based oil company that specializes in deepwater activities, said Tuesday that it has started production at its Buckskin oilfield about 190 miles southeast of Houston.

LLOG, which is privately owned, said production in phase one of its Buckskin project would rise to 30,000 barrels of oil per day, with further phases expected to push that higher.

The prospect was discovered by Spanish oil company Repsol 10 years ago, and operatorship has changed hands several times. Repsol was brought back into the project in April as part of a broader agreement with LLOG.

Buckskin is estimated to have about five billion barrels of oil in place and is the first LLOG development in the Lower Tertiary Trend in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company is expected to bring on production this year from two other deepwater Gulf of Mexico oilfields, the Stonefly and Nearly Headless Nick projects.

Partners in Buckskin, in which LLOG owns 33.8%, are Repsol (22.5%), Beacon Offshore Energy (18.7%), Navitas (7.5%) and Ridgewood Energy (17.5%.).

