Facing a raft of accusations that he defrauded investors of hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of dollars, real estate developer and Tipitina’s owner Roland Von Kurnatowski on Friday blamed his legal troubles on a “misunderstanding” and said that he is working to settle the claims, some of them involving relatives and longtime friends.
According to Von Kurnatowski, his accusers “don’t have the full information, which they will be provided with shortly, and then they’ll see the error of their claim.”
Von Kurnatowski, 67, also didn’t rule out selling the famed music club that he’s owned since 1996. If he does, he said, it would not be a “pure business” decision, and would require “a lot of emotional and personal considerations.”
“At some time, I think it’s appropriate that we turn it over to the next entity that will do it justice,” he said, refusing to speculate on a timeline.
In a lengthy interview, Von Kurnatowski declined to address specific accusations against him, including federal and civil lawsuits in which multiple people contend that they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars investing in something called Bond Fund One, or BF-I.
A lawsuit filed in federal court in New Orleans last month by a retired Jesuit priest, Antone Lynch, alleges that he initially contributed $10,000 in 1991 after Von Kurnatowski approached him about a fund that would trade U.S. Treasury bonds, generally considered to be safe investments.
Lynch, who eventually would invest far more with Von Kurnatowski, accuses him in the suit of running an illegal "Ponzi scheme."
Attorney Vinny Mosca, a criminal defense lawyer, offered a similar take. Mosca said his client, a retired Tulane University professor, has not sued but is weighing his options.
A second suit, filed in Civil District Court in July, involves four people, including retired WDSU-TV meteorologist Dan Milham and his wife, media consultant Paula Pendarvis-Milham. They allege they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after investing in the same fund.
That suit stops short of calling the fund a fraud, but the plaintiffs say they have repeatedly demanded their money back, without success.
Colleen Wallace, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, told The Advocate on Friday that her mother and two aunts also have substantial investments with Von Kurnatowski. Her mother has been rebuffed in her efforts to cash out, and her aunts have stopped receiving distributions from the fund, she said.
Wallace and her mother met with Von Kurnatowski on a recent trip to New Orleans, she said. He promised to pay her mother back in two installments, in November and December, and she's waiting to see if that happens — but she is skeptical.
Von Kurnatowski acknowledged that he has been unable to return some of his investors' money, but he said that’s because it is tied up in investments, including U.S. Treasury bonds as well as real estate.
Von Kurnatowski is not currently registered with U.S. securities regulators, according to a search of public databases. There is also no record showing he has registered with state financial regulators, according to Scott Jolly, a lawyer with the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions.
Someone who is managing investments of publicly traded securities, such as government bonds, on behalf of other people is typically required to register with regulators. In some cases, investment firms may be exempt from federal registration, but in those cases investment managers still typically need to report that they are exempt.
Von Kurnatowski maintains he was not required to be registered, although he declined to offer specifics. He said additional details will be provided in his answer to the lawsuit, tentatively due by Nov. 21.
“There’s clearly, from my point of view and my attorney’s point of view, a misunderstanding as to the nature of our corporate structure and activities that is going to be fairly easily explained,” he said.
The documents provided in the lawsuits appear to show that Von Kurnatowski was taking 40 percent or more of the profits of the investment fund, a significantly higher fee than that charged by even the most high-performing Wall Street hedge funds.
In two separate legal entanglements unrelated to the investment fund, Von Kurnatowski is accused of defaulting on about $180,000 in loans from Hancock Whitney Bank and reneging on a debt of nearly $1 million owed to a real estate firm known as Riverlake New Orleans Properties LLC.
Riverlake is owned by Von Kurnatowski’s sister, Joan Hooper, and her two sons, Christian and Andre Hooper.
Roland Von Kurnatowski noted his close ties to his accusers and said he believes the claims against him are overblown.
“There’s been very good progress at just settling these matters, because these are relationships that have lasted for 20 or 30 years,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem necessary for there to be this amount of tension over it.”
While Von Kurnatowski suggested the legal wrangling is overblown, it is having an impact on his real estate holdings.
In 2014, he and his then-business partner, Dr. Eric George, bought the Orpheum Theater for $1.5 million and led a $13 million renovation of the Beaux Arts-style theater, which was the home of the city’s symphony orchestra before Hurricane Katrina.
Last month, Von Kurnatowski transferred his stake in the theater to George, according to Orleans Parish land records.
Von Kurnatowski and his wife, Mary, also head the Tipitina’s Foundation, whose charitable work includes donating instruments to school music programs. The foundation’s audited financial report was due March 31 but was not filed and is included on the Louisiana inspector general’s non-compliance list. Von Kurnatowski mostly dismissed it as a minor paperwork issue.
The foundation’s offices are at Lakefront Airport, near where the Von Kurnatowskis are developing a $13 million live entertainment district. The plan calls for bars, restaurants, shops and a nightclub and aims to revive an area of the lakefront that’s been dormant since Katrina.
Progress is slow, Roland Von Kurnatowski said, but not stalled.
“There are real issues of being able to do it all and be able to do what you want to do,” he said. “Sometimes you have to make choices and decisions, and when those things need to occur, I’m just not sure at this point.”
Von Kurnatowski said he’s eager to put his legal issues behind him.
“This is an important issue to get resolved,” he said. “We’ve taken pride in the work we’ve been doing in New Orleans, and we hope that it’s as beneficial for the city as it has been for us, physically and emotionally, and we want to keep doing that.”
