Spirit Airlines will launch nonstop daily service starting May 2 between New Orleans and the Research Triangle in North Carolina.
The route is among flights also announced by Spirit on Wednesday from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.
The airline said the new routes also will create dozens of connections to other destinations in the United States, as well as the Caribbean and Latin America. Raleigh-Durham will mark Spirit’s third destination in the Tar Heel State, joining the Piedmont Triad and Asheville markets.