ST. CHARLES
Transfers for April 1-5
AMA
147 Zeller St.: $89,000, Lisa Zeringue Fontenot, succession of Lydia Robert Robert, Ernestine Robert Kappel, succession of Marcel Joseph Robert, and Sandra L. Robert to Ava Folse.
DES ALLEMANDS
206 Beau Place: $39,000, Beau Place Estates, LLC to Shane A. Soudelier and Erin Dugas Soudelier.
A tract of land known as "Coteau De France," situated near the line of the New Orleans and Opelousas Railroad, between Bayou Saint d'Ann and Bayou Des Allemands: Donation, Claire Schaubhut, Rae Ann Schaubhut, and Cheryl Schaubhut Lafield to Rita Naquin Schaubhut.
A tract of land known as "Coteau De France," situated near the line of the New Orleans and Opelousas Railroad, between Bayou Saint d'Ann and Bayou Des Allemands: Daniel Folse Jr., Deborah Folse Loupe, Darlene Folse LeBlanc, Pauline Folse Badeaux, William Folse, Cecil Folse, Brook Folse, Alex Folse Jr., Mary Folse Galey, Johnny Folse, Silver Dawn Folse Gassen, and Stanley Folse to Jane Folse Dempster, Richard Folse and Jessie Folse.
DESTREHAN
29 Brandon Hall Drive, Unit B: $129,000, Melynda Fisher Cavataio to Megan McDonald Trojan.
82 Dunleith Drive: $233,000, Brittany Hilton Messina and Bryant M. Messina to Wendy Leggio Harp and Todd Harp.
113 Evangeline Lane: Donation, Don John Rieder Jr. to Debra Hackney Rieder.
113 Villere Drive: $130,000, David Paul Schexnaydre and Mary Lucia Schexnaydre to Blake Joseph Bennett and Shelley Schexnaydre Bennett.
HAHNVILLE
166 Elm St.: $224,350, Dunn Homes LLC to Janice M. Louis.
LULING
106 Debra Court: $300,000, Cynthia Bradford Russell and Larry E. Russell to Mary Michelle Knight.
108 Flowerwood Court: $235,000, Mallory Whitman Stout Hymel and Thomas Antoine Hymel to Michael J. Archuleta.
109 Flowerwood Court: $230,000, Cherie Baudouin Barcia and Larry J. Barcia Jr. to Rachel Greene Lafleur and Thomas Lafleur Jr.
110 Lac Felicity Drive: $460,000, Ronald Elie Chaddock to Terry Eugene Thrash and Diana Orsak Thrash.
115 Laurel Court: $299,000, Pamela C. Norfleet and Charles S. Norfleet Jr. to Allison Lashawn McKenzie.
South Lakewood Subdivision, Lot 101: $118,000, Rajnish Jain and Renu Ladia Jain to Trudy Tregre DiMarco and Cody Allen DiMarco.
South Lakewood Subdivision, Lot 163: $108,000, Brody D. Bourg and Bailie Guidry Bourg to Arthur A. Aucoin and Suzanne L. Aucoin.
MONTZ
417 Post Drive: Donation, Lashawn Danielle Robinson to Shelita M. Robinson.
NORCO
541 Payne Street: $300,000, Glen David Smith to Gary Lyn Smith Sr.
ST. ROSE
200 James Drive West: $113,995, Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc. to Kongsberg Maritime, Inc.
11298 River Road: $156,000, Darlene M. LeBlanc to Michael P. Corona.
179 Rue Landry Road: $312,000, Curtis L. Lewis, Jr. and Mikesha S. Lewis to J. Barrett Aucoin and Elizabeth Waterman Aucoin.
UNKNOWN
A wooden frame house: measuring 40 by 23 feet, with 920 square feet of living area. Said dwelling is located on a 50-foot lot which fronts on a shell road commencing at the upperline of the lot leased to Curtis Matherne and being 75 feet in depth. Said lot is leased from Mrs. Sidney J. Simoneaux. Donation of each one-sixth interest, Nellie Larousse Dempster, Dianne Larousse Crochet, Vanton Leopold Larousse Jr., Louis Paul Larousse and Janet M. Larousse to Anita M. Larousse.