Starting next year, budget carrier Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop service between New Orleans and Denver, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.
Spirit will begin offering daily nonstop flights between Louis Armstrong International Airport and Denver International Airport and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport on Feb. 14.
On May 2, Spirit will begin nonstop seasonal service between New Orleans and Philadelphia International Airport. That route will be offered four times a week.
“New Orleans’ popularity as a destination for both fun and business has contributed to Spirit’s growth here over the last five years,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit’s vice president of network planning. “In 2014, Spirit flew to New Orleans from one city with one daily flight, and with this new service, Spirit is expanding to serve nearly 20 cities nonstop with an average of 17 flights per day."