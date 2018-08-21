Marc Ehrhardt has been named president of New Orleans-based public relations and marketing firm The Ehrhardt Group, founded in 1996 by Malcolm and Pia Ehrhardt.
Malcolm Ehrhardt will hold the title of founder and partner, providing daily counsel for many of the agency’s clients. “This was an ideal time for transition and I have every intention of maintaining a busy schedule in the future,” he said.
Under his leadership, The Ehrhardt Group has advised Fortune 500 corporations with business interests along the Gulf Coast, local institutions, nonprofits and government agencies in the areas of marketing, public relations, reputation management, public affairs and crisis communications.
Marc Ehrhardt joined the family business in 1997 and already has helped the company grow well into its second generation, Malcolm Ehrhardt said. “He takes the reins of corporate leadership with an intrinsic understanding of our clients and the markets where they operate, building a strong level of trust with each partnership — both inside and outside the firm.”
Marc Ehrhardt earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Loyola University Chicago and worked at Edelman Public Relations Worldwide in Chicago. He is active in the Louisiana chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization and is an alumnus of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program and Louisiana Economic Development’s CEO Roundtable. He served on the board of the Press Club of New Orleans, Ursuline Academy and the Young Leadership Council in New Orleans.
Malcolm Ehrhardt is a graduate of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans. He has been honored by the University of New Orleans for Lifetime Service and the Greater New Orleans Executive Association as the Executive of the Year.